'The Legend of Maula Jatt' faces brutal backlash before India release

Fawad Khan starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is set to release on October 2, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 20, 2024
Fawad Khan’s hit film The Legend of Maula Jatt is battling fierce opposition from an Indian extremist group ahead of its release in the country.

The movie, which has received wide acclaim for its storyline and cinematography in Pakistan, is facing major setbacks across the border as a Maharashtrian political party is creating obstacles in the way of the film's release.

As per an Indian media outlet ETimes’ exclusive report, it has been revealed that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has decided not to let the film release in the country solely because it is a Pakistani movie.

“We will not allow the release of Pakistani films, nor will we allow their artists to work in Indian films,” said Ameya Khopkar, a politician and producer, told the Times of India.

The politician also labeled Fawad Khan’s fans as “traitors.”

Khopkar, back in 2022, when the film was originally supposed to be released in India, turned to her X account and issued a statement that read, “It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb's orders, we will not let this film release anywhere in India."

While the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt has received negative feedback from many veteran Indian actors, some across the border are speaking out in favor of Pakistani actors, which includes Pahlaj Nihalani, the Chief of the Indian Central Board of Film Certification.

“Why are we talking about the artists? Instead, we should talk about India and Pakistan. To give a visa to any Pakistani is the sole decision of the government, and we as producers and actors are saying they are not terrorists and that art and culture should never come in between,” Pahlaj said.

