England's second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series

The England squad will depart on October 1, two days after their home series against Australia ends

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
England is set to play three test matches in Pakistan starting from 7 October.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the venue for England's second Test has been changed, and the match will now take place in Multan instead of Karachi.

This change is likely due to renovation work at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Now, the first and second Test matches will be held in Multan, while the third Test match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The England squad is scheduled to depart on October 1, just two days after their home one-day series against Australia concludes.

However, Test captain Ben Stokes' participation in the match is still unconfirmed due to an injury, and he will undergo a scan next week before the team leaves.

As per BBC Sports, the 33-year-old may only be able to play as a batter or might miss the match altogether.

Additionally, during their last Test tour of Pakistan in 2022, England played in Multan and Rawalpindi, becoming the first visiting team to secure a 3-0 victory in the country.

Revised schedule:

October 7-11 - First Test, Multan

October 15-19 - Second Test, Multan

October 24-28 - Third Test, Rawalpindi

Sports News

Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end
Simone Biles sends strong message with new tattoo ahead of American tour
Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'
Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way
Roger Federer to apologise to Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon practice snub
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win