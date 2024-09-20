England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series

England is set to play three test matches in Pakistan starting from 7 October.
As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the venue for England's second Test has been changed, and the match will now take place in Multan instead of Karachi.
This change is likely due to renovation work at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Now, the first and second Test matches will be held in Multan, while the third Test match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The England squad is scheduled to depart on October 1, just two days after their home one-day series against Australia concludes.
However, Test captain Ben Stokes' participation in the match is still unconfirmed due to an injury, and he will undergo a scan next week before the team leaves.
As per BBC Sports, the 33-year-old may only be able to play as a batter or might miss the match altogether.
Additionally, during their last Test tour of Pakistan in 2022, England played in Multan and Rawalpindi, becoming the first visiting team to secure a 3-0 victory in the country.
Revised schedule:
October 7-11 - First Test, Multan
October 15-19 - Second Test, Multan
October 24-28 - Third Test, Rawalpindi