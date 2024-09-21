Entertainment

Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on

The 'Lifetimes' singer discussed her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Katy Perry opened up about her relationship with Orlando Bloom, revealing that their 'hot and fast' arguments are a key part of their dynamic.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on September 19,the Lifetimes singer discussed her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

She discussed how Daisy Dove, her 4-year-old daughter, has been affected by both of their personalities.

"She’s just not shy. She’s a product of both parents being very bold," she said.

"Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly," Perry explained, adding, "It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on.’"

The former American Idol judge went on to describe them as a "loud family," adding, "We call ourselves the chaos crew. We are fire, fire, fire, and so she sees all of that."

Perry then spoke about Bloom's energy as a romantic partner. "He's a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves. There's two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego," she said.

She mentioned, "When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else."

Notably, the couple met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016.

