Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth

Keith Urban heaps praises on Taylor Swift!
During an interview with The Times, published on Friday, the Somebody Like You singer hailed Swift for her remarkable public growth through the years.
“It’s been remarkable watching Taylor grow in public because it’s pretty brutal. It feels like now people have long forgotten all of the s--- she had to go through," the country singer said, referring to criticism on Swift's 2010 Grammys performance.
Urban went on to say, “Just trial by fire over and over — and always getting stronger for it.”
The singer, who has a longstanding relationship with Swift, also gushed about when she joined him on tour back in 2009.
“When she opened for us, I watched her perform and I’m, like, ‘Oh, this girl has her sights way past this thing,’” he expressed.
Since then, the duo has performed several times together, including at the 2014 Grammy Awards and during Swift’s 1989 tour in 2015.
Moreover, Taylor Swift also invited Urban for re-recording of her hit tracks That’s When (Taylor’s Version) and We Were Happy for the 2021 re-release of her 2008 album Fearless.