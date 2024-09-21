Entertainment

Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth

Keith Urban heaps praises on Taylor Swift's 'brutal' public growth

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Taylor Swift earns Keith Urbans praises for her remarkable public growth
Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth

Keith Urban heaps praises on Taylor Swift!

During an interview with The Times, published on Friday, the Somebody Like You singer hailed Swift for her remarkable public growth through the years.

“It’s been remarkable watching Taylor grow in public because it’s pretty brutal. It feels like now people have long forgotten all of the s--- she had to go through," the country singer said, referring to criticism on Swift's 2010 Grammys performance.

Urban went on to say, “Just trial by fire over and over — and always getting stronger for it.”

The singer, who has a longstanding relationship with Swift, also gushed about when she joined him on tour back in 2009.

“When she opened for us, I watched her perform and I’m, like, ‘Oh, this girl has her sights way past this thing,’” he expressed.

Since then, the duo has performed several times together, including at the 2014 Grammy Awards and during Swift’s 1989 tour in 2015.

Moreover, Taylor Swift also invited Urban for re-recording of her hit tracks That’s When (Taylor’s Version) and We Were Happy for the 2021 re-release of her 2008 album Fearless.  

Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’

Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’
Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election

Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election
Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth

Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image

Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image

Entertainment News

Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi set to remarry in lavish Italy wedding
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Stephen Fry says his sexuality was a ‘horror swelling inside him’
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Jennifer Garner lauds Jenna Ortega for stellar ‘Beetlejuice 2’ performance
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Selena Gomez claps back strongly at critics targeting her for infertility
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Katy Perry stuns Brazil with futuristic look and thrilling aerial stunts
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Miley Cyrus drops hints about taking next step with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Kanye West makes shocking move against current lawsuit