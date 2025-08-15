Home / Entertainment

Adam Levine talks about ‘addiction’ in Maroon 5's new song 'Love is Like'

Maroon 5 releases new single after former member Mickey Madden accused of attacking wife


Adam Levine has opened up about “drugs” and “addiction” in a newly released Maroon 5 single.

On Friday, August 15, the boy band released a new single, Love is Like, which is the title track for their eighth studio album.

The music vide, which was directed by Aerin Moreno, also starred Lil Wayne alongside lead vocalist Adam.

“Your love is like drugs and it feels like your ghost is chasin' me. And maybe I shouldn't have ended things so hastily. 'Cause every time we try to rehash everything that we had, I end up in rehab, yeah But what I wouldn't give for one more try,” the pop icon sang.

Adam continued singing the track, “But maybe that's impossible 'cause I (Oh). Know it's too late for fixing, I'm lying face down in addiction. Your love is like drugs and I had suitcases full of it. Never thought the day would come (Ooh). When I would burn through it all.”

Maroon 5’s new single came after its former member, Mickey Madden, was accused of his attacking wife, Kate Bowman, last week.

Kate requested a restraining order against her husband in court documents, which were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

To note, Mickey officially left Maroon 5 on July 14, 2020.

