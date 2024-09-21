LinkedIn halts use of UK users' data for AI training

After the raising concerns, LinkedIn has suspended its artificial intelligence (AI) models training, which was using the date of UK users.
The Microsoft owned professional networking site was secretly using opted-in users around the world to allow their data being used to train its AI models.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) expressed that they are relived that LinkedIn had confirmed that it had halted using UK users' information for their own well purpose.
"We are pleased that LinkedIn has reflected on the concerns we raised about its approach to training generative AI models with information relating to its UK users,” Stephen Almond, the ICO's executive director, said.
After confirmation, a LinkedIn spokesperson told the BBC News that the company believes in users’ control over their data.
"We’ve always used some form of automation in LinkedIn products, and we’ve always been clear that users have the choice about how their data is used," they added.
The spokesperson further added, "The reality of where we're at today is a lot of people are looking for help to get that first draft of that resume... to help craft messages to recruiters to get that next career opportunity.”
"At the end of the day, people want that edge in their careers and what our gen-AI services do is help give them that assist,” they added.
LinkedIn is the world's largest professional networking site, designed for jobs and internships hunting, connect and strengthen professional relationships, and help you succeed in your career.