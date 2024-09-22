Dua Lipa steals spotlight in chic black gown at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Dua Lipa stole the spotlight with her dazzling black gown and silver chain-mail bra at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
The Dance The Night crooner made a grand entrance in a barely-there black dress with a plunging neckline, along with an eye-catching bra underneath.
On Friday, the star-studded event kicked off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Taking to Instagram, Dua posted pictures from the event and penned, “lucky 22222222!!! last night pre-show for @iheartfestival in Las Vegas. “
Moreover, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello also graced the red carpet at the music festival.
Gwen donned a white fringe dress, and she paired it with a fur-trimmed jacket for added flair.
Meanwhile, Camila went for a skin tight sheer ombre ensemble.
Paramore, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Thomas Rhett kept everyone entertained with their performances at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Recently, Dua made the major announcement that her Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe are on sale.
It is pertinent to note that her super hit tour will conclude at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on October 15 and 16, 2025.