Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez 'embraces' his new journey at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo departed from Manchester United in November 2022 and subsequently joined Al-Nassr

  • September 22, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez, shared her thoughts on CR7’s decision to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo departed the club in November 2022 and subsequently joined Al-Nassr.

In her Netflix reality show I am Georgina, Rodriguez revealed that she "really wanted to leave Manchester" during Ronaldo's second time at the club and was "very happy" to move to Saudi Arabia, even though they initially stayed in a hotel.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo and his family occupied the Kingdom Suite at the top of the Kingdom Tower, which included 17 rooms for his entourage.

She said, “When Cris told me he would be playing for Al Nassr, I felt a huge relief because I was eager to leave Manchester. I knew there were great things waiting for us, and we were all very motivated. I was very happy to settle in Saudi Arabia.”

She further expressed, “Even today, I see how football motivates him just as much as it did on the day we first met. He always gives his all. When I’m asked to name a retirement date for Cristiano, I say he could hang up his boots at 50 years old."

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently came back after a viral infection and scored his 902nd career goal in a 3-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq on September 20.

Al-Nassr, is set to play Al-Hazm in the King Cup of Champions on Monday, September 23.

