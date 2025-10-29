Cristiano Ronaldo ‘stands tall’ with Al Nassr after Al Ittihad defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Al-Nassr teammates after the Saudi Pro League side were knocked out of the King Cup of Champions by Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese superstar wants the team to learn from the loss and use it in their season ahead.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo posted an eight-word message to his teammates, along with a team photo, in which he was giving a speech ahead of the game. He urged them to stand tall despite the defeat and posted, "We e stand tall, learn, and move forward together."
Al-Nassr failed to beat Al-Ittihad, who played the majority of the second half with 10 men, in the King Cup of Champions.
Karim Benzema gave his side the lead before former Chelsea winger Angelo Gabriel equalized for Cristiano Ronaldo's side, but Houssem Aouar restored the lead deep into injury time of the first half.
Al-Ittihad suffered an early blow in the second half when right-back Ahmed Al-Julaydan was sent off just four minutes after the restart. However, they held on to the scoreline and qualified for the next round.
Cristiano Ronaldo's search for a major silverware at Al-Nassr took another hit on October 29 after the elimination. They are doing well in the Saudi Pro League this season, and are three points clear of second-placed Al-Taawoun, having won all six of their matches so far.