Sinner’s Paris Masters run reignites World No. 1 race after Alcaraz exit

World No.2 Jannik Sinner made a winning start to the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters 1000 as he defeated Zizou Bergs in straight sets.
According to Athlon Sports, the Italian continued his winning streak heading into the final Masters 1000 of the season in Bercy and made light work of the Belgian.
The 24-year-old recently won the 2025 ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna for the second time on Sunday and captured the 21st title of his career.
In his bid to chase down rival and World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz for the year-end race for the top spot, the four-time Grand Slam champion made the first step while the latter crashed out of the opening round.
To celebrate his victory against Bergs, ATP shared a post on X and congratulated Sinner on claiming his 22nd consecutive victory on the indoor courts.
Sinner was delighted with his performance against Bergs and told the media in his post-match interview, “I felt like mostly the movement [was good]. It’s a very unique court here. Usually, I always struggled a bit, so I’m very happy to come through the first match.”
“I’m very happy with how I served today. I was very precise, and I also started off with a break straight away, which gives you a bit more confidence. I’m very happy about today’s performance,” he added.
Sinner will now face Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16 on Thursday, October 30.