Kai Trump breaks silence on her ‘dream’ LPGA Tour spot

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has announced that she will be making her debut on the LPGA Tour later this year.
According to Mirror, the Annika Driven By Gainbridge will take place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida in November, and will also see Kai make her debut on the LPGA Tour.
The event also marks the penultimate event on the tour of the year and will present on an opportunity for one of golfs rising stars.
The Annika has a total prize fund worth $3.25million (£2.46m), with Kai taking a break from her studies at the University of Miami to compete. In a post on social media on Tuesday, Kai announced that she will be competing in her first-ever LPGA Tour event next month.
Kai said in a video posted on X said, "What's up guys, I am thrilled to announce that I will be making my LPGA Tour debut in November at The Annika Driven By Gainbridge. The Annika is at the Pelican Golf Club. It has been a dream of mine to compete at the professional level and I'd like to thank the Pelican Golf Club for the invitation.
"I'm looking forward to teeing it up and competing with the best players in the world at one of the most premier venues on tour. I will see you guys Nov. 10-16 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. I'll see you guys there," she continued.
Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, as well as an amateur golfer, and is one of the sports rising stars.
The teenager is ranked 979th on the The Universal Golf Rankings among junior girls, and the event in Florida in November will represent one of the most difficult challenges of her golf career so far.