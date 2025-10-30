Sports

Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives major update after 4 years: See what?

Players can now visit a new hotel on the pier, run by Kapp’n and his family, and more with new Animal Crossing update

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives major update after 4 years: See what?
Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives major update after 4 years: See what? 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally received the eagerly-awaited brand-new and major upgrade following years of wait.

The forthcoming update by Nintendo of America is set to be released on January 15, 2026.

The latest addition is twofold, which is partially a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, with improved graphics, including 4k when in TV mode, mouse controls, increased processing power that supports 12-person multiplayer, and Game Chat.

The Nintendo Switch 2 variant will be available for $64.99, and the players who already own the game can get the upgrade pack for $4.99.

Beyond technical upgrades, the Version 3.0 update brings significant gameplay additions.

With Animal Crossing update, players can now visit a new hotel on the pier, run by Kapp’n and his family, and decorate rooms in the style of the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Resetti returns with a new island-tidying service, and Luna debuts Slumber Island, allowing online collaborative island building from scratch.

Additionally, Nintendo is bringing intriguing collaborations: themed items from Lego, The Legend of Zelda, and Splatoon, plus classic Nintendo memorabilia such as the vintage consoles and Ultra Hand

Following four years of silence, this major drop of content breathes new life into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The update further features exciting collabs: Lego, Legend of Zelda, and Splatoon items are coming to the game.

Classic Nintendo items will come to New Horizons, like the Ultra Hand and retro consoles. Though numerous players have dusted off their islands long ago, this major update will be a good enough reason to log back on. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cameron Norrie knocked out of Paris Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot

Cameron Norrie knocked out of Paris Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot
Vacherot surprisingly defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win the Shanghai Masters earlier this month

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2025

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2025
PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2025 will include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Phil Hughes’ family honours teenage cricketer after tragic death during training

Phil Hughes’ family honours teenage cricketer after tragic death during training
Ben Austin dies after being struck by ball during practice session in Melbourne

Sinner’s Paris Masters run reignites World No. 1 race after Alcaraz exit

Sinner’s Paris Masters run reignites World No. 1 race after Alcaraz exit
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 22 with victory over Zizou Bergs at Paris Masters

Arne Slot defends team selection after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup exit

Arne Slot defends team selection after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup exit
Liverpool eliminated from Carabao Cup after thrilling clash with Crystal Palace

Chicago Bears bring in CJ Gardner-Johnson to boost squad's defense

Chicago Bears bring in CJ Gardner-Johnson to boost squad's defense
CJ Gardner-Johnson will sign with the Chicago Bears to help, as the team has a depleted secondary and needs a veteran in the lineup

Kai Trump's net worth tops grandpa Trump's presidential salary

Kai Trump's net worth tops grandpa Trump's presidential salary
President Donald Trump's granddaughter is set to make her LPGA Tour debut in November

Kai Trump breaks silence on her ‘dream’ LPGA Tour spot

Kai Trump breaks silence on her ‘dream’ LPGA Tour spot
Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump all set to compete in LPGA Tour event in November

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘stands tall’ with Al Nassr after Al Ittihad defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘stands tall’ with Al Nassr after Al Ittihad defeat
Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr lose to Al Ittihad in King Cup of Champions clash

Carlos Alcaraz blasts Paris Masters conditions after shock loss to Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz blasts Paris Masters conditions after shock loss to Norrie
Cameron Norrie claims stunning win over ‘disappointed’ Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Saudi Arabia unveils NEOM Stadium 350 meters above ground for 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia unveils NEOM Stadium 350 meters above ground for 2034 World Cup
The NEOM Stadium is one of 11 new stadiums planned to be built over the next years

Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut at The Annika Tournament

Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut at The Annika Tournament
President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai competed in several junior and amateur golf events, including the AJGA