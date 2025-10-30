Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives major update after 4 years: See what? 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally received the eagerly-awaited brand-new and major upgrade following years of wait.
The forthcoming update by Nintendo of America is set to be released on January 15, 2026.
The latest addition is twofold, which is partially a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, with improved graphics, including 4k when in TV mode, mouse controls, increased processing power that supports 12-person multiplayer, and Game Chat.
The Nintendo Switch 2 variant will be available for $64.99, and the players who already own the game can get the upgrade pack for $4.99.
Beyond technical upgrades, the Version 3.0 update brings significant gameplay additions.
With Animal Crossing update, players can now visit a new hotel on the pier, run by Kapp’n and his family, and decorate rooms in the style of the Happy Home Paradise DLC.
Resetti returns with a new island-tidying service, and Luna debuts Slumber Island, allowing online collaborative island building from scratch.
Additionally, Nintendo is bringing intriguing collaborations: themed items from Lego, The Legend of Zelda, and Splatoon, plus classic Nintendo memorabilia such as the vintage consoles and Ultra Hand
Following four years of silence, this major drop of content breathes new life into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
