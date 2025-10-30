Erling Haaland could miss key matches as injury concerns loom

Manchester City fans have been handed a worrying update on Erling Haaland's fitness ahead of their clash with Bournemouth.
The 24-year-old striker, who has scored 15 goals in only 12 games this season across the Premier League and Champions League, missed City's 3-1 win over Swansea in the Carabao Cup due to injury.
In Haaland's absence, Omar Marmoush played as Manchester City’s striker against Swansea and did an excellent job.
The player scored his first goal of the season in an energetic performance, helping City move on to the next round of the competition.
When asked if Haaland would be fit to play in the next match at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola said, “I don’t know yet. I hope so," as per Goal.
The club is currently fifth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Arsenal which is putting so much pressure on Guardiola and his team.
They face key series of home games, starting with Bournemouth, then Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and finally major match against Liverpool.
With Arsenal maintaining their strong form, the City cannot afford to lose any points if they want to stay in the tittle race.
Bournemouth are also in strong form, sitting just four points behind the league leaders.