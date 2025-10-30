Sports

Cameron Norrie knocked out of Paris Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot

Vacherot surprisingly defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win the Shanghai Masters earlier this month

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cameron Norrie's Paris Masters journey came to an end after a disappointing loss to Monaco's Valentin Vacherot.

Just a day after celebrating his biggest victory over world number 1 tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, Norrie couldn't maintain his form and lost the match 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

This victory marked Vacherot's 10th victory in a row at Masters 1000 tournaments.

"That was a really big performance - that was my best match. I won easier against Lehecka in the first round. Today, Cam was really tough," expressed Vacherot as per Sky News.

The 26-year-old added, "He makes you hit a ton of balls. He makes you run and you have to be so aggressive if you want to win. Really proud of how I handled the hot moments in the match and we keep going."

Vacherot, who surprisingly defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win the Shanghai Masters earlier this month was ranked 204th in the world as of September but has rapidly climbed to 40th place before this tournament.

The player so far defeated several top tennis players including Alexander Bublik, Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic.

Vacherot has now reached the quarter-final and will play against either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Daniel Altmaier.

