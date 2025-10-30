Sports

Tommie Jakes, rising star apprentice jockey dies at 19

Tommie Jakes had achieved 59 wins in flat racing in Britain, including 19 victories in 2025 alone

  By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has tragically died at the age of just 19.

The tragic news of his passing was announced by the Injured Jockeys Fund and Professional Jockeys Association in a joint statement, that reads, "It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licensed apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket.

The statement added, "Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey's racing team. His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time."

Over the past three years, Tommie had achieved 59 wins in flat racing in Britain, including 19 victories in 2025 alone.

His most recent win was on the horse Fouroneohfever at Catterick on October 18.

Trainer Brian Meehan, who is in California for the Breeders' Cup Turf had provided Tommie with three winning rides this year.

Meehan said that Tommie was a regular at his training yard and often rode horses in practice sessions a couple of time each week.

"It's terrible news, a shock to everybody that knew him," he added.

After riding at Nottingham on Wednesday, Tommie was scheduled to compete in two more races at Chelmsford on Thursday.

