Phil Hughes’ family honours teenage cricketer after tragic death during training

The family of late Australian cricket star Phil Hughes have issued an emotional message to the family of a 17-year-old cricketer who tragically passed away on Thursday after he was struck by a cricket ball.
Ben Austin was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition following the incident at Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully in Melbourne's southeast on Tuesday, Daily Mail reported.
The young cricketer was batting in the nets when the incident took place. He was understood to be wearing a helmet.
Hughes, a former Test batsman, tragically passed away at the age of 25 after he was struck on the neck by a bouncing cricket ball during a Sheffield Shield match in 2014.
His family have since issued a tribute to Ben and their condolences to his family.
“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Austin family for the loss of their adored son and brother, Ben,” the Hughes family said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with you, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club and the greater cricket community as we think of Ben and his love of cricket. We send our warmest sympathies as you navigate through this time, as we know all too well…and hope your cherished memories of Ben comfort you,” they added.
The Club's president, Lee Thompson, told reporters: 'The club's thoughts are with Ben's family, his extended family and to all those who knew Ben and the joy he brought into their lives.
During today's Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Queensland, players from both sides were seen wearing black armbands in tribute to the promising young cricketer.