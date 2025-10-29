Sports

Kai Trump's net worth tops grandpa Trump's presidential salary

President Donald Trump's granddaughter is set to make her LPGA Tour debut in November

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kai Trump's net worth tops grandpa Trump's presidential salary

Kai Trump, at the age of 18, has accumulated an impressive net worth comparable to the presidential salary of her grandfather, US President Donald Trump.

The amateur golfer, who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump, currently attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, and is planning to play college golf at the University of Miami.

Besides her golfing career, the teen has a significant online following with 4.5 million combined across all social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

 According to CEO Today, Kai's net worth already sits at an impressive £15.8 million ($21 million) as of February 2025, easily surpassing her grandfather's £302,000 ($400,000) presidential salary.

While a significant portion of the figure, £12.1 m ($16 m), is derived from a trust fund set up by her family, she's reportedly earned millions of dollars through her own endeavours.

Modelling contracts, endorsement deals and social media partnerships have reportedly banked Trump an annual income of £1.8 m ($2.5 m). 

From her golfing career, sports valuation website On3 has estimated her name, image, and likeness (NIL) earnings to be £907 k ($1.2 m).

The hefty figure places Kai in a star-studded group when it comes to the most bankable female college athletes in the NIL rankings.

In her career, she's set to make the step up in competition after revealing on Tuesday that she's scheduled to make her debut on the LPGA Tour next month. 

Trump will line up at the Pelican Golf Club in November to compete in The Annika Driven By Gainbridge.

