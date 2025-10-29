Chicago Bears bring in CJ Gardner-Johnson to boost squad's defense

With a weakened defensive back lineup, the Chicago Bears are forced to add an experienced player to their squad.
According to a report by ESPN, veteran safety Chauncey "CJ" Gardner-Johnson is planning on signing with the Bears' active roster.
The Bears will be Gardner-Johnson's fourth team in less than 12 months.
He played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season and through the Super Bowl, then was traded to the Houston Texans this year.
After being released in September, the 27-year-old signed to the Ravens' practice squad in October and was released a week later.
"After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play," Gardner-Johnson's agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
With the Bears, Gardner-Johnson will play for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who coached him on the New Orleans Saints from 2019 to 2021.
The Bears will hope he can get up to speed in Allen's coaching quickly, as they are in need of some warm bodies in the secondary.