Sports

Chicago Bears bring in CJ Gardner-Johnson to boost squad's defense

CJ Gardner-Johnson will sign with the Chicago Bears to help, as the team has a depleted secondary and needs a veteran in the lineup

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Chicago Bears bring in CJ Gardner-Johnson to boost squads defense
Chicago Bears bring in CJ Gardner-Johnson to boost squad's defense

With a weakened defensive back lineup, the Chicago Bears are forced to add an experienced player to their squad.

According to a report by ESPN, veteran safety Chauncey "CJ" Gardner-Johnson is planning on signing with the Bears' active roster.

The Bears will be Gardner-Johnson's fourth team in less than 12 months. 

He played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season and through the Super Bowl, then was traded to the Houston Texans this year.

After being released in September, the 27-year-old signed to the Ravens' practice squad in October and was released a week later.

"After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play," Gardner-Johnson's agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the Bears, Gardner-Johnson will play for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who coached him on the New Orleans Saints from 2019 to 2021.

The Bears will hope he can get up to speed in Allen's coaching quickly, as they are in need of some warm bodies in the secondary.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kai Trump's net worth tops grandpa Trump's presidential salary

Kai Trump's net worth tops grandpa Trump's presidential salary
President Donald Trump's granddaughter is set to make her LPGA Tour debut in November

Kai Trump breaks silence on her ‘dream’ LPGA Tour spot

Kai Trump breaks silence on her ‘dream’ LPGA Tour spot
Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump all set to compete in LPGA Tour event in November

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘stands tall’ with Al Nassr after Al Ittihad defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘stands tall’ with Al Nassr after Al Ittihad defeat
Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr lose to Al Ittihad in King Cup of Champions clash

Carlos Alcaraz blasts Paris Masters conditions after shock loss to Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz blasts Paris Masters conditions after shock loss to Norrie
Cameron Norrie claims stunning win over ‘disappointed’ Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Saudi Arabia unveils NEOM Stadium 350 meters above ground for 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia unveils NEOM Stadium 350 meters above ground for 2034 World Cup
The NEOM Stadium is one of 11 new stadiums planned to be built over the next years

Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut at The Annika Tournament

Kai Trump set to make LPGA debut at The Annika Tournament
President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai competed in several junior and amateur golf events, including the AJGA

Mike Rotunda in hospice care as WWE legend battles serious health issues

Mike Rotunda in hospice care as WWE legend battles serious health issues
Rotunda is famous among wrestling fans for playing popular characters such as the taxman Irwin R. Shyster

Steam Deck receives official Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut support

Steam Deck receives official Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut support
Ghost of Tsushima's significant update brings a dedicated preset, verification, and modular multiplayer options

Aaron Ramsey offers huge reward to find beloved dog Halo

Aaron Ramsey offers huge reward to find beloved dog Halo
Ramsey's dog was last seen in a town called San Miguel de Allende in the Guanajuato area

Lionel Messi reveals his sporting idols as he teases 2026 World Cup role

Lionel Messi reveals his sporting idols as he teases 2026 World Cup role
Messi signs contract extension with Inter Miami, staying at Beckham’s club until 2028

Brendan Rodgers steps down as Celtic manager after disappointing start

Brendan Rodgers steps down as Celtic manager after disappointing start
Martin O’Neill to take interim charge of Celtic F.C. after Rodgers’ resignation

Travis Kelce drops hint about retirement after Chiefs’ big win

Travis Kelce drops hint about retirement after Chiefs’ big win
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce shine as they lead Chiefs to dominant win over Commanders