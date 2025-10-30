Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2025

Sports

PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2025 will include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Sony has confirmed the upcoming games of November, including Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS).

A report suggested Stray would be the leading title for the PlayStation Plus Essential selection for November 2025, and would be accessible from November 4, 2025 on PS5 and PS4 for Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers. And so it has proved.

Stray

Stray is French studio BlueTwelve’s third-person cat adventure game set in the neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly.

As a stray cat, you will be roaming across everywhere, navigating obstacles, exploring things, and defending against unforeseen threats and solving the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by dangerous creatures.

Lost, alone and separated from family, Stray is an exhilarating combination of fun, exploration, and mystery to escape an obsolete cyberpunk and find the way home.

EA Sports WRC 24

EA Sports WRC 24, developed by Codemasters, is the official game of the FIA World Rally Championship, who have an official license for the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship.

Director of EA Sports Game Mark Lewis stated the forthcoming game is “the most authentic rally experience yet.”

It will feature over 74 cars and 200 stages across 18 rallies, allowing players to customize vehicles and compete in single-player or online cross-platform races.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

It’s a quirky, physics-based medieval battle game where players create armies and watch ragdoll chaos unfold.

