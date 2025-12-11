Instagram has released a new feature called “Your Algorithm” that enables users to see and control how their Reels recommendations are generated.
The feature provides users more transparency into the topics that shape their feed and allows them to adjust what they want to see.
While watching Reels, users will receive a new icon in the top right corner that looks like two lines with hearts.
Click on it to launch the “Your Algorithm” dashboard.
Then, the Meta-owned Instagram will display a summary of whatever the app believes your current interests are, depending on your activity and interpreted via AI.
Below this summary, a personalised list of topics will appear. Users can select topics to minimise and increase their presence in their feed.
If a topic you like doesn't appear on the list, then u can manually add it. It offers users more specific control as compared to TikTok’s “Manage Topics” that provides a limited set of wider categories.
The recently introduced feature is currently accessible across the US and will launch globally in English in the near future.
Instagram stated that “Your Algorithm” will expand beyond Reels, enabling customisation of the Explore feed and other parts of the app.