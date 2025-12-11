Entertainment
Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC

The Eras Tour hitmaker turned heads with her chic appearance as she arrived on the set of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Making a show-stopping appearance is effortless for Taylor Swift!

The Eras Tour hitmaker was spotted arriving on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the Big Apple on Wednesday, December 10, mesmerizing the onlookers with her charming appearance.

In the photos shared by Deux Moi on Instagram, The Fate of Ophelia singer radiated glamour in a casual black tee paired with a chic dark-and-light grey checkered mini skirt.

Adding a chic touch to her appearance, the Grammy winner topped her outfit with a stylish fluffy grey coat and wore sheer black leggings.

Elevating her look further, Swift wore knee-high black boots and rocked bold makeup featuring dramatic eyes and rich lips.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Taylor Swift’s snaps were shared, fans began flooding the comments gushing over the songstress.

“So pretty,” praised a first, while a second complimented, “Love the little plaid skirt.”

A third gushed, “Obsessed with this whole look.”

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour: The End of an Era:

Taylor Swift is set to release an exciting six-episode docuseries, titled The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the development, impact, and inner workings of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The anticipated series is slated to premiere on Disney+ on December 12, 2025, with two episodes releasing each week.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour: The Final Show:

In addition to the docuseries, Taylor Swift will also release a thrilling concert film, The Eras Tour: The Final Show, which is set to feature a series of dazzling glimpses from her captivating concerts, sparkling presence on stage, her enchanting performances, the packed stadium, and the electric crowd.

The concert film is also set to release on December 12 on Disney+.

