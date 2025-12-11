Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Jeff Garcia's son, Jojo Garcia, announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram tribute

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Jeff Garcia has left the world mourning as he passed away at the age of 50.

The voice actor best known for playing Sheen in Jimmy Neutron was taken off life support Tuesday at a Southern California hospital, surrounded by loved ones, and passed away the following day.

Garcia's son, Jojo Garcia, announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram tribute, describing his father as a "unique soul" and his "hero".

According to TMZ, he had suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this year, a recent stroke, and was hospitalized in late November with pneumonia.

After his discharge, his health continued to decline, and his lung collapsed on Tuesday.

For those unversed, in 2001 Garcia’s career gained momentum with the film (and accompanying game) Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, where he portrayed the lively and hyper-animated Sheen Estevez.

He continued to lend his voice to the role in 59 episodes of Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and a handful of TV movie spinoffs.

After Jimmy Neutron became a hit, Garcia took the lead in the spinoff Planet Sheen, an animated sci-fi comedy that ran for 26 episodes between 2010 and 2013.

Garcia also voiced Pip the Mouse in the Barnyard franchise, appeared as Rinaldo the penguin in the Happy Feet films, and had roles in Marmaduke, Rio, and its sequel.

Beyond animation, he was a regular stand-up performer at the Laugh Factory and acted in projects like Mr. Box Office and Holy Cash. 

