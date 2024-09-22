World

Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue

51 people casualties have been reported in an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue
Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue

At least 51 miners have been confirmed dead following a catastrophic explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran.

According to state media on Sunday, 51 people have died in an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran that was caused by a gas leak.

Following the explosion in South Khorasan province, around twenty more people were hurt.

The mine in Tabas, which is located 540 km (335 miles) southeast of Tehran, is said to have had a methane gas explosion in two of its blocks.

According to official media, the explosion happened on Saturday at 21:00 local time (17:30 GMT).

According to Javad Ghenaatzadeh, the governor of South Khorasan, there were 69 workers inside the blocks when the explosion occurred.

He said: "There was an explosion and unfortunately 69 people were working in the B and C blocks of Madanjoo mine.”

The governor added, "In block C there were 22 people and in block B there were 47 people."

The number of those remaining alive and confined within the mine is yet unknown but official media has now updated its previous death toll of thirty.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon

NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon
UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions

UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride

Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president

Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president

World News

Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Southampton Airport to see no British Airways flights in summer 2025
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Biden Administration's gun safety initiatives show promising results, reports
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama claims four lives and leaves many injured
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
US to propose ban on Chinese tech in autonomous vehicles over security concerns
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
US supports India's major decision for seat in UN Security Council
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Unprecedented rains lash out most parts of Japan
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Donald Trump slams door on Kamala Harris’ CNN debate challenge
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
President Zelenskiy to meet Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the US?
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election