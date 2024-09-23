Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss

James Middleton has talked about the impact of the loss

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Princess Kate, Prince William joined James Middleton after his great loss
Princess Kate, Prince William joined James Middleton after his great loss

James Middleton was accompanied by Princess Kate and Prince William for a "extensive memorial service".

James, the author of the recently released book Meet Ella, has talked on the impact the loss of his dog in 2023 had on him and his immediate family.

He said, “Saying goodbye to Ella was not just saying goodbye to her as a dog.”

James added, “It was everything I’d been through with her. She had arrived just as I was starting out in my twenties and she was leaving as I’d finally figured things out in my mid-thirties.”

“She put me on the right path and I didn’t want another day from her. I didn’t want another hour. I would have loved it but I didn’t need it.

“She was sent to me before I even knew I needed her, but she chose me.”

James continued to tell The Times: “She was able to transform my life better than any human could have done and then she put me in the capable hands of someone and together we’re now raising our own family.”

Additionally, he acknowledged that his older sister Princess Kate and her husband, Prince William, had attended the dog's memorial service following Ella's passing.

Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss

Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video

Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle

Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle

Royal News

Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
King Charles, Prince Harry’s upcoming UK meeting details disclosed
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Prince Harry gets confused with Prince William at Kevin Costner’s event
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Princess Anne lays wreath on behalf of King Charles in Netherlands
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Kate Middleton spotted on first outing since cancer recovery
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Prince William, Prince Harry’s complicated relationship ‘myth’ gets busted
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Prince Harry’s strange bathroom habit comes out in open
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Kate Middleton receives crucial health advice after completing chemotherapy
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Prince Harry breaks silence on ‘Duchess Difficult’ claims against Meghan Markle