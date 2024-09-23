Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss

James Middleton was accompanied by Princess Kate and Prince William for a "extensive memorial service".
James, the author of the recently released book Meet Ella, has talked on the impact the loss of his dog in 2023 had on him and his immediate family.
He said, “Saying goodbye to Ella was not just saying goodbye to her as a dog.”
James added, “It was everything I’d been through with her. She had arrived just as I was starting out in my twenties and she was leaving as I’d finally figured things out in my mid-thirties.”
“She put me on the right path and I didn’t want another day from her. I didn’t want another hour. I would have loved it but I didn’t need it.
“She was sent to me before I even knew I needed her, but she chose me.”
James continued to tell The Times: “She was able to transform my life better than any human could have done and then she put me in the capable hands of someone and together we’re now raising our own family.”
Additionally, he acknowledged that his older sister Princess Kate and her husband, Prince William, had attended the dog's memorial service following Ella's passing.