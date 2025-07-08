King Charles sends urgent letter to Donald Trump after ‘devastating’ news

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles has issued an emotional letter to Donald Trump after receiving “devastating” news.

Recently, the deadly flash floods occurring in Texas have killed least 100 people.

The monarch offered his "deepest sympathy" over the tragedy through the British embassy in Washington D.C.

Charles’ statement read, "Following the devastating flooding in Texas, His Majesty King Charles has written to President Trump to express his profound sadness at the tragic loss of life.”

His Majesty further wrote in the letter, “He offered his deepest sympathy to all families who have lost loved ones and paid tribute to courage and selflessness of the emergency service and volunteers."

King Charles is not the only royal to express grief over the flood tragedy, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also showed support for the Texas flood victims.

The Duchess of York shared a statement on her Instagram Stories. The message read, "The devastation in Texas is utterly unimaginable, and my heart breaks as we see the harrowing images and witness the toll on these local communities."

She added, "Please, if you're able, support the relief efforts and local community funds by clicking to the next slide and reading the attached post."

To note, authorities have recently shared that the actual death toll might have reached more than 100.

