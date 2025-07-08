King Charles, Queen Cammila to host state visit at Windsor Castle after decade

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Macron at Windsor Castle this week for a state visit to United Kingdom.
The Royal Family took to their Instagram handle on Monday, July 7, to announce the visit and shared the glimpses of previous French state visits from over the years.
“In April 1855, Queen Victoria hosted Napoleon III and his wife Empress Eugenie at Windsor Castle for a State Visit. This was the first official visit from a French Head of State since the 1600s,” the king’s office wrote alongside the images from the trip.
They went on to share, “In 1960, General Charles de Gaulle and Madame de Gaulle visited Buckingham Palace.”
“In 2020, to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's 18th June Appeal, President Macron presented the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest distinction, to London for its crucial role during the Second World War. The King, then Prince of Wales, accepted the honour on the city's behalf,” they added.
This will be the first State Visit to take place at Windsor Castle since 2014, as such visits are usually held at Buckingham Palace in London.
In 2023, by President Macron and his wife hosted the King and Queen during an official State Visit to France after their Coronation.