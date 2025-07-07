Prince William honors victims at 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary memorial

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Prince William has joined the survivors and bereaved families at of 2005 London bombings.

On Monday, July 7, the Prince of Wales stepped out to attend a memorial service at the 7 July Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragic incident, which killed 52 innocent people.

Prince William looked somber as the music including Something Inside and Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child performed by the London Gospel Choir.

The attack, which is still the deadliest terrorist incident occurred on British soil, took place when four suicide bombers detonated explosives on three Underground trains and a bus at King's Cross, Russell Square, Edgware Road and Tavistock Square, during the morning rush hour.

During the service, survivors of the attack and the affected families gathered at the memorial gardens, where a minute's silence was observed after the names of all victims were read out.

Image: PA Wire
Image: PA Wire

The service also paid tribute to two survivors, Raymond Whitehearst and Dr Gerardine Quaghebeur, who died last month.

Whitehearst, who drove the Edgware Road train on that fateful morning, passed away on 2 June at the age of 73 while Quaghebeurin June.

Prince William’s appearance at Hyde Park Memorial Service come after the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh paid their respects at a morning ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

