King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron

King Charles set to deliver powerful welcome speech for French president  

King Charles III will reportedly mark a historical welcome for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron to the United Kingdom. 

The 76-year-old monarch and his life partner, Queen Camilla, are set to host a special gathering at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 8, in honour of the French President and First Lady.

GB News reported that a royal insider revealed that during the welcoming ceremony, His Majesty will deliver a defiant speech, expressing his deep admiration for France.

During his statement, Charles will also encourage the British-French partnership to tackle the ongoing contemporary challenges between the two countries.

In his speech, the King stated, "Our two countries face a multitude of complex threats, emanating from multiple directions. As friends and as allies, we face them together."

"These challenges know no borders: no fortress can protect us against them this time. For centuries our citizens have admired each other, amused each other, and imitated each other," Charles added.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to host French President and First Lady after decade: 

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, touched down in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 8 and will conclude their three-day state visit on Thursday, July 10.

When did King Charles visit France? 

For those unaware, the French couple’s state visit came after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s France tour in September 2023, a few months after taking over the British throne. 

King Charles III expresses 'profound sadness at the tragic loss of life' in his emotional letter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly let go of key staff members as they try to make key financial decisions

The Duchess of York has urged people to support local communities and volunteers amid the horrific flooding

King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to host French President Emmanuel Macron for state visit

The Prince of Wales stepped out to attend a memorial service at the 7 July Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park

Carole and Michael Middleton made an unexpected appearance on the eighth day of Wimbledon

Prince Andrew stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family after Jeffrey Epstein scandal in 2019

The 57-year-old royal was spotted watching the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie

The Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex attend sombre event on behalf of King Charles

From her cheeky reply to US President Bush to cake-cutting with a sword, 5 moments when late Queen Elizabeth II surprised the world with her humour

Princess Kate fulfilled her ‘long held promise’ to Princess Charlotte with a heartfelt move

The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, attends first day of Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest