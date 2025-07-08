King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron

King Charles III will reportedly mark a historical welcome for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron to the United Kingdom.
The 76-year-old monarch and his life partner, Queen Camilla, are set to host a special gathering at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 8, in honour of the French President and First Lady.
GB News reported that a royal insider revealed that during the welcoming ceremony, His Majesty will deliver a defiant speech, expressing his deep admiration for France.
During his statement, Charles will also encourage the British-French partnership to tackle the ongoing contemporary challenges between the two countries.
In his speech, the King stated, "Our two countries face a multitude of complex threats, emanating from multiple directions. As friends and as allies, we face them together."
"These challenges know no borders: no fortress can protect us against them this time. For centuries our citizens have admired each other, amused each other, and imitated each other," Charles added.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla to host French President and First Lady after decade:
The French President, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, touched down in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 8 and will conclude their three-day state visit on Thursday, July 10.
When did King Charles visit France?
For those unaware, the French couple’s state visit came after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s France tour in September 2023, a few months after taking over the British throne.