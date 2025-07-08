Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been forced to make significant changes to their lifestyle after receiving huge security bills and property tax.
The pair has reportedly reduced their in-house communications teams amid rising expenses and a potentially limited contract with Netflix.
Since stepping back from their Royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had to let go of around 25 staff members.
The list included recent high-level members, such as European communications director Charlie Gipson, head of operations Lianne Cashin, Archewell's director of communications Deesha Tank, and deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia.
A royal insider made a joke about the situation, noting, "Milk lasts longer than their employees."
These changes came as the pair could be gearing up for a potential hit from Netflix.
Despite the success of their docuseries Harry & Meghan and Suits alum's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, their contract with the streaming platform, which is reported to be worth somewhere between $20 million and $100 million, is set to expire this year.
Harry and Meghan, with their two children— Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet— enjoy a relaxed life in Montecito, California, where they purchased an estate worth $14.65 million in 2020.
For the lavish resident, the pair reportedly pay $288,000 annually in property taxes; along with that, their biggest bill might be security, which costs the family approximately $2 million per year.