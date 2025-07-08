Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been forced to make significant changes to their lifestyle after receiving huge security bills and property tax.

The pair has reportedly reduced their in-house communications teams amid rising expenses and a potentially limited contract with Netflix.

Since stepping back from their Royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had to let go of around 25 staff members.

The list included recent high-level members, such as European communications director Charlie Gipson, head of operations Lianne Cashin, Archewell's director of communications Deesha Tank, and deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia.

A royal insider made a joke about the situation, noting, "Milk lasts longer than their employees."

These changes came as the pair could be gearing up for a potential hit from Netflix.

Despite the success of their docuseries Harry & Meghan and Suits alum's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, their contract with the streaming platform, which is reported to be worth somewhere between $20 million and $100 million, is set to expire this year.

Harry and Meghan, with their two children— Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet— enjoy a relaxed life in Montecito, California, where they purchased an estate worth $14.65 million in 2020.

For the lavish resident, the pair reportedly pay $288,000 annually in property taxes; along with that, their biggest bill might be security, which costs the family approximately $2 million per year.

Read more : Royal

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
The Duchess of York has urged people to support local communities and volunteers amid the horrific flooding

King Charles, Queen Cammila to host state visit at Windsor Castle after decade
King Charles, Queen Cammila to host state visit at Windsor Castle after decade
King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to host French President Emmanuel Macron for state visit

Prince William honors victims at 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary memorial
Prince William honors victims at 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary memorial
The Prince of Wales stepped out to attend a memorial service at the 7 July Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park

Kate Middleton's parents spotted mingling with senior royal at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton's parents spotted mingling with senior royal at Wimbledon
Carole and Michael Middleton made an unexpected appearance on the eighth day of Wimbledon

Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family after Jeffrey Epstein scandal in 2019

Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
The 57-year-old royal was spotted watching the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
The Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex attend sombre event on behalf of King Charles

5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
From her cheeky reply to US President Bush to cake-cutting with a sword, 5 moments when late Queen Elizabeth II surprised the world with her humour

Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte
Princess Kate fulfilled her ‘long held promise’ to Princess Charlotte with a heartfelt move

King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing
King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, attends first day of Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest

Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion
Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion
Prince William confirmed that he will attend Earthshot Prize in Brazil this autumn on his first visit to the country

Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception
Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception
Buckingham Palace drops heart-touching message of King Charles just a day before welcoming French president