Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims

Sarah Ferguson has shared a supportive message for the Texas flood victims as rescuers continue their search for the missing people.
On Monday, July 7, the Duchess of York turned to her Instagram Stories to share a "heartbreaking" situation in Texas, US, as she penned a heartfelt note.
With a small clip of the flooding, the mom-of-two initiated her social media post, noting, "The devastation in Texas is utterly unimaginable, and my heart breaks as we see the harrowing images and witness the toll on these local communities."
Appreciating the efforts of the first responders, who are still on the scene, Sarah added, "To the brave search teams and volunteers - you are heroes."
Referring to her next Story, where she shared resources to help out in the disaster, the Royal wrote, "Please, if you're able, support the relief efforts and local community funds by clicking to the next slide and reading the attached post."
"Together, we must lift them up in the darkest hour," the British Royal concluded.
The Lone Star State continues to feel the impact of the devastating flooding that struck the towns of Kerrville, Center Point, Ingram, and Hunt on Independence Day.
Authorities have shared that the actual death toll might have reached more than 100, with 41 people still unaccounted for, including 10 young girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian youth camp.