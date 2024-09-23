Royal

Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure

James Middleton has admitted he was forced to retake his

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure
Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure

Carole Middleton was reportedly left in tears after her husband, Michael Middleton, criticized their son James's £32k-a-year education, calling it a 'waste of money.'

The younger brother of Princess Kate has admitted he was forced to retake his chemistry A-Level four times.

The father-of-one, who lives in Berkshire, was a boarder at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where his older sisters Kate and Pippa excelled in their studies.

When he was 18, James had to take a gap year to retake his Chemistry A-Level four times, which he says was a "humiliating record" for Marlborough College.

James recalled in his new memoir, Meet Ella, how his father Michael told him that his private education had been a "waste of money".

He noted, "Meanwhile, I do so badly in my final school exams that my poor mum is reduced to tears.

James continued, "Dad says my expensive education has been ‘a waste of money’.

He went on to say, "After a year of resitting my A-levels, I scrape into Edinburgh University with the minimum permitted grades."

For the unversed, Carole and Michael were desperate for their son to succeed.

Emily Blunt’s daughters weird response on iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ laid bare

Emily Blunt’s daughters weird response on iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ laid bare
Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure

Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s love grows stronger after baby Jack’s arrival

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s love grows stronger after baby Jack’s arrival
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss

Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss

Royal News

Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
King Charles, Prince Harry’s upcoming UK meeting details disclosed
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Prince Harry gets confused with Prince William at Kevin Costner’s event
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Princess Anne lays wreath on behalf of King Charles in Netherlands
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Kate Middleton spotted on first outing since cancer recovery
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Prince William, Prince Harry’s complicated relationship ‘myth’ gets busted
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Prince Harry’s strange bathroom habit comes out in open
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Kate Middleton receives crucial health advice after completing chemotherapy