Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure

Carole Middleton was reportedly left in tears after her husband, Michael Middleton, criticized their son James's £32k-a-year education, calling it a 'waste of money.'
The younger brother of Princess Kate has admitted he was forced to retake his chemistry A-Level four times.
The father-of-one, who lives in Berkshire, was a boarder at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where his older sisters Kate and Pippa excelled in their studies.
When he was 18, James had to take a gap year to retake his Chemistry A-Level four times, which he says was a "humiliating record" for Marlborough College.
James recalled in his new memoir, Meet Ella, how his father Michael told him that his private education had been a "waste of money".
He noted, "Meanwhile, I do so badly in my final school exams that my poor mum is reduced to tears.
James continued, "Dad says my expensive education has been ‘a waste of money’.
He went on to say, "After a year of resitting my A-levels, I scrape into Edinburgh University with the minimum permitted grades."
For the unversed, Carole and Michael were desperate for their son to succeed.