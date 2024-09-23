Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter wraps up countdown to Short n' Sweet Tour: SEE

The ‘Taste’ hitmaker will kick off her Short n’ Sweet Tour on Monday, September 23, 2024

  September 23, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter is ready to “wow” her fans with the highly anticipated Short n’ Sweet Tour!

The Espresso singer, who is going to kick off her eagerly awaited tour today on September 23, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, United States, posted some gorgeous snaps as she concluded the countdown of her tour.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 22, the Prfct hitmaker addressed her Columbus fans and reminded them of her show starting “tomorrow.”

“The short n’ sweet tour starts tomorrow. See you soon Columbus!” wrote the Nonsense singer.

Wearing a beige color bodysuit along with black stocking and stilettos, the singer’s post featured her in minimal makeup with her lustrous blonde locks freely resting on her shoulders.

In the second photo, Carpenter was captured in a full length shot in the same dress. The photo seemingly looked like from her recording studio.

Carpenter, who recently won MTV VMAs’ Song of the Year award for her track Espresso, will continue the North American leg of her tour by mesmerising the Toronto crowd on September 25 as the next stop of the electrifying tour.

Encouraging Carpenter, many Hollywood celebrities dropped their love filled wishes in the comments.

“Sending you so much love/light and resilient energy,” wrote singer Katy Perry.

“Have an amazing tour beautiful,” wished American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis.

Meanwhile, American actress Angela Kinsey penned an electrifying comment saying, “Congrats!! Sending you big hugs! You’re gonna crush it!”

