Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most successful actors in Bollywood film industry, has a very strong academic background, as per reports.
While many believe that formal education is not a requirement for success in the entertainment world the Jawan star thinks otherwise, proving that a right balance of passion, talent and education can co-exist.
According to the Express Tribune, King Khan received his early education from St. Columba’s School in New Delhi and scored the top.
He later secured a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Hansraj College, Delhi University.
Following this, he enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia to pursue a master’s degree but left the programme midway to follow his passion for acting.
Since rising to global stardom, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor earned several honorary degrees.
In 2009 he had received a doctorate in arts and culture from the University in Bradford.
Also the University of Edinburgh awarded him an honorary degree in 2015. He was given another in Philanthropy from the university of Law.
On the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan married acclaimed fashion designer Gauri Khan in 1991.
Both share three kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.