Trending

Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?

Shah Rukh Khan received his masters degree from Jamia Millia Islamia prior to conquering Bollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?
Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most successful actors in Bollywood film industry, has a very strong academic background, as per reports.

While many believe that formal education is not a requirement for success in the entertainment world the Jawan star thinks otherwise, proving that a right balance of passion, talent and education can co-exist.

According to the Express Tribune, King Khan received his early education from St. Columba’s School in New Delhi and scored the top.

He later secured a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Hansraj College, Delhi University. 

Following this, he enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia to pursue a master’s degree but left the programme midway to follow his passion for acting.

Since rising to global stardom, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor earned several honorary degrees. 

In 2009 he had received a doctorate in arts and culture from the University in Bradford.

Also the University of Edinburgh awarded him an honorary degree in 2015. He was given another in Philanthropy from the university of Law.

On the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan married acclaimed fashion designer Gauri Khan in 1991.

Both share three kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. 

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders

Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders
Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game

Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Trending News

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Adnan Siddiqui celebrates daughters day with heartfelt message
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Wahaj Ali, Osman Khalid Butt engage in light banter over ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Karan Johar shares cryptic message on 'privilege' amid Coldplay India ticket buzz
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with 'Jawan' actor?
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali earn praise from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Shah Rukh Khan explains rationale behind naming son AbRam
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Alia Bhatt discusses her struggles due to ADHD
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Maya Ali makes BIG revelation about Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Saba Qamar proclaims Dubai as land of 'endless possibilities'
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Farhan Akhtar opens up about effect on kids after divorce
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Rani Mukerji shares joyful moments with little cancer fighters: Watch