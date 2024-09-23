Lebanon to share fate of Gaza amid rife attacks: Israel military spokesperson

World

  by Web Desk
  September 23, 2024
Lebanon warned of similar fate to Gaza after Hezbollah launches deepest rocket attacks in the country.

Israel’s military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, has urged residents of Southern Lebanon to flee their homes immediately ahead of a large-scale Israeli strike.

Hagari spread fear saying harm is near, “Extensive air strikes throughout Lebanon targeting Hezbollah assets located in houses and other buildings would begin shortly."

"We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Israel launched a new wave of air strikes in Southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley.

Also the United Nations Secretary- General Antonio Guterres in an interview with US. News outlet CNN revealed that Lebanon could be transformed into another Gaza amid the rife attacks between Israel army and Hezbollah.

"With the region on the brink of an imminent catastrophe, it cannot be overstated enough: there is no military solution that will make either side safer," said the UN special coordinator.

For the unversed, communication device explosions across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday killed 37 people and injured nearly 3000 people. 

