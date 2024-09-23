Entertainment

‘Thunderbolts*’ trailer: Florence Pugh leads Marvel's team with Sebastian Stan, David Harbour

‘Thunderbolts*’ is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 2, 2025

  • September 23, 2024


Florence Pugh has teamed up with David Harbour in Marvel's next superhero film Thunderbolts* .

The Marvel Studios, released the first trailer of Thunderbolts*, with Pugh reprising her iconic role of Black Widow, Yelena Belova and David Harbour returning as Alexei Shostakov.

Thunderbolts trailer kicked off with depressed Yelena returning to her adoptive father Alexei, following the events of 2021’s Black Widow and Hawkeye.

She then encounter many Marvel characters including John Walker played by Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen in the role of Ghost, with PIxies' 1988's hit Where Is My Mind? playing in the background.

The teaser also showed Valentina Allegra de Fontaine of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, bringing this new team together.

However, what fuels the excitement of audience is the return of Sebastian Stan, as Bucky Barnes.

The official longline of the movie, reads, "an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits."

Thunderbolts* is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, other MCU’s movies, Captain America: Brave New World will release on February 14 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.

