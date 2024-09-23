Kamala Harris to meet UAE President to discuss Gaza ceasefire amid rising tensions

US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to discuss efforts for a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage deal in her meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, September 23.
As per Reuters, Harris and US President Joe Biden will meet separately with the UAE president.
Israel carried out airstrikes on several Hezbollah targets, resulting in at least 182 deaths, according to Lebanese health authorities.
This marks the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict with its Iran-backed adversary.
Harris is working tirelessly to gain momentum in the US presidential elections.
According to an NBC News poll released on Sunday, Harris is currently leading her rival Donald Trump by 5 percentage points.
In recent updates, Harris plans to unveil a new set of economic policies this week that focus on helping Americans accumulate wealth and motivating businesses to support that objective.