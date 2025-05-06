Rihanna flaunts baby bump at Met Gala 2025 in custom Marc Jacobs

Entertainment

  • May 06, 2025
Rihanna had delighted her fans with third baby news just hours before she turned heads at the Met Gala 2025.

On Monday, May 5, the Diamond singer's photographer Miles Diggs revealed Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby together.

The news was unveiled on his Instagram account with a click of the 37-year-old singer walking in rain, as she showcased her growing baby bump.

Picture credit: Miles Diggs/ Instagram
Picture credit: Miles Diggs/ Instagram

Rocky, who is one of the co-chairs for the Met this year, and walked the carpet ahead of Rihanna expressed his delight about the new addition to the family.

Talking to Associated Press, the Sundress rapper shared that "it feels amazing" to enter this new phase once again, continuing, "It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up."

Rihanna outfit for Met Gala 2025

Rihanna closed the Met Gala with a chic appearance as she was the last one to walk the carpet.

With her baby bump on full display, the Fenty founder was slipped in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble as she honoured the event theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The dress featured a corseted bodice, which hugged her pregnant body elegantly, along with that Rihanna donned a cropped tuxedo jacket to give outfit more structure.

Picture credit: Miles Diggs/ Instagram
Picture credit: Miles Diggs/ Instagram

She paired the figure-hugging fit with a floor length skirt, which imitated the look of a tailored coat slipping down.

To top it off, the mom-of-two accessorised her appearance with a maroon polka-dot tie, oversized black hat and pointed heels.

Rihanna revealing pregnancies at major events

This is not the first time Rihanna announced her pregnancy at a major event.

In 2023, the pop icon revealed she was expecting her second baby during her Super Bowl Halftime Show, becoming the first pregnant women to star the sporting event.

