Royal

Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech

The Duke of Sussex is attending the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in support of The Diana Award

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech
Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech

Prince Harry who is currently in New York City, took the stage at the Princess Diana awards to share a strong message.

Without his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex is attending the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in support of The Diana Award.

Harry addressed the audience, "I applaud you for having the confidence to be on this stage. I know my mother would be incredibly proud of you guys.”

He added, "Your activism is true to how my mother lived her life."

The Duke also mentioned his reason for "hope" for the future.

He said, "I have said it before years ago and I'll say it again,” adding, "The younger generation is what gives me hope. The courage you have gives me hope.”

The father of two counted, "Everyone of us needs courage to move the dial in this world, probably more than ever.”

He mentioned, “We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen and that is unacceptable."

Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang of Indonesia and Christina Williams of Jamaica, who were honoured with The Legacy Award in honour of Diana, Princess of Wales, joined him on stage.

On Sunday, Harry travelled to New York and went to a World Health Organisation dinner.

Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech

Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech
Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’

Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’
Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

Royal News

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Prince Harry delivers crisp speech at Diana Award event
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
King Charles delivers ‘surprise of life’ in new announcement video
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Prince Andrew comes out of another storm to fight King Charles
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Kate Middleton’s health condition having positive impact on Prince William
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Prince William breaks silence over major change in his life
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow ahead of Duke's UK visit
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Prince Harry begins New York trip with high-profile dinner without Meghan Markle
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarch's cancer battle
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss