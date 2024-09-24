Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech

Prince Harry who is currently in New York City, took the stage at the Princess Diana awards to share a strong message.
Without his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex is attending the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in support of The Diana Award.
Harry addressed the audience, "I applaud you for having the confidence to be on this stage. I know my mother would be incredibly proud of you guys.”
He added, "Your activism is true to how my mother lived her life."
The Duke also mentioned his reason for "hope" for the future.
He said, "I have said it before years ago and I'll say it again,” adding, "The younger generation is what gives me hope. The courage you have gives me hope.”
The father of two counted, "Everyone of us needs courage to move the dial in this world, probably more than ever.”
He mentioned, “We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen and that is unacceptable."
Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang of Indonesia and Christina Williams of Jamaica, who were honoured with The Legacy Award in honour of Diana, Princess of Wales, joined him on stage.
On Sunday, Harry travelled to New York and went to a World Health Organisation dinner.