Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms plans to reveal that it has signed agreements with stars including John Cena, Kristen Bell, and Judi Dench to provide voice to its Meta AI chatbot.
The new audio feature will allow users to choose a voice for Meta's ChatGPT-like digital assistant from a list of five celebrities, which also includes Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as several generic voice options, a source familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Monday.
According to the individual, the social media behemoth will make the announcement about the audio capabilities during its annual Connect conference, which gets underway on Wednesday.
At Connect this year, Meta is also anticipated to present the first iteration of its augmented reality glasses and talk about its plans for future hardware products, such as the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which last year became the company's first offering to come with an audio version of the Meta AI chatbot.
As per the source, the celebrity voices will begin rolling out throughout Meta's family of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, this week in the United States and other English-speaking areas.
Bloomberg, however, was the first to reveal earlier this summer that Meta was talking to celebrities about lending their voices to artificial intelligence initiatives.