Sci-Tech

Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena

Meta will make the announcement about the audio capabilities during its annual Connect conference

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms plans to reveal that it has signed agreements with stars including John Cena, Kristen Bell, and Judi Dench to provide voice to its Meta AI chatbot.

The new audio feature will allow users to choose a voice for Meta's ChatGPT-like digital assistant from a list of five celebrities, which also includes Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as several generic voice options, a source familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Monday.

According to the individual, the social media behemoth will make the announcement about the audio capabilities during its annual Connect conference, which gets underway on Wednesday.

At Connect this year, Meta is also anticipated to present the first iteration of its augmented reality glasses and talk about its plans for future hardware products, such as the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which last year became the company's first offering to come with an audio version of the Meta AI chatbot.

As per the source, the celebrity voices will begin rolling out throughout Meta's family of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, this week in the United States and other English-speaking areas.

Bloomberg, however, was the first to reveal earlier this summer that Meta was talking to celebrities about lending their voices to artificial intelligence initiatives.

Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne

Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne
Prince Harry catches up with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet before heartfelt speech

Prince Harry catches up with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet before heartfelt speech
Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes major claims

Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes major claims
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir

Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir

Sci-Tech News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Qualcomm approaches Intel for potential takeover: Deets Inside
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Microsoft unveils grand plans for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary celebration
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Two cosmonauts shatter historic record on International Space Station
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Chinese scientists shatter record with revolutionary resistive magnet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
WhatsApp users to gain control over sticker suggestions soon
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
LinkedIn halts use of UK users' data for AI training
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Tamagotchi brings back the nostalgia with new UK store opening