Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle

Google’s Gemini has gained momentum in the fledgling field of artificial intelligence (AI), and recent data revealed that its growth is being driven less by novelty and more by habit.
As per the analytics firm Similarweb, Gemini’s stock of generative AI web traffic surged from 5.4% to 18.2% over the past year.
The takeaway is simple: users are rapidly increasing their AI activity, and large ecosystems are shaping where that usage goes.
During the same period, ChatGPT’s share declined from 87.2% to 68.0%, indicating a shift from early dominance toward more distributed usage across platforms.
Gemini’s biggest benefit is visibility, as the Alphabet-owned Google has integrated it directly into products people already use on a daily basis, including Search, Chrome, Android, and Workspace.
Rather than asking users to launch a separate tool, Gemini appears at the moment a question comes. As AI becomes routine, that kind of seamless access matters.
However, distribution alone isn’t enough. According to Similarweb, Microsoft’s Copilot, despite being built into Windows and Edge, slightly declined from 1.5% to 1.2% market share.
The contrast emphasizes that preinstallation doesn’t guarantee adoption.
Gemini seems to be converting reach into repeat use more effectively as compared to its competitors.
If this trend persists, AI tools that incorporate most naturally into everyday workflows may gain the upperhand.
The main question now is whether ChatGPT’s share stabilises, or whether Gemini continues to climb as Google deepens incorporation across its ecosystem.