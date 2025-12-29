Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle

Gemini’s stock of generative AI web traffic surged from 5.4% to 18.2% over the past year

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle
Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle

Google’s Gemini has gained momentum in the fledgling field of artificial intelligence (AI), and recent data revealed that its growth is being driven less by novelty and more by habit.

As per the analytics firm Similarweb, Gemini’s stock of generative AI web traffic surged from 5.4% to 18.2% over the past year.

The takeaway is simple: users are rapidly increasing their AI activity, and large ecosystems are shaping where that usage goes.

During the same period, ChatGPT’s share declined from 87.2% to 68.0%, indicating a shift from early dominance toward more distributed usage across platforms.

Gemini’s biggest benefit is visibility, as the Alphabet-owned Google has integrated it directly into products people already use on a daily basis, including Search, Chrome, Android, and Workspace.

Rather than asking users to launch a separate tool, Gemini appears at the moment a question comes. As AI becomes routine, that kind of seamless access matters.

However, distribution alone isn’t enough. According to Similarweb, Microsoft’s Copilot, despite being built into Windows and Edge, slightly declined from 1.5% to 1.2% market share.

The contrast emphasizes that preinstallation doesn’t guarantee adoption.

Gemini seems to be converting reach into repeat use more effectively as compared to its competitors.

If this trend persists, AI tools that incorporate most naturally into everyday workflows may gain the upperhand.

The main question now is whether ChatGPT’s share stabilises, or whether Gemini continues to climb as Google deepens incorporation across its ecosystem.

Tesla app code suggests Harmony Wallet Digital Key support

Tesla app code suggests Harmony Wallet Digital Key support
WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works
Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls

Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls
Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data

Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data
OpenAI and Anthropic offer holiday usage boosts to AI developers

OpenAI and Anthropic offer holiday usage boosts to AI developers
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test
WhatsApp beta adds peripherals section for connected Apple Watches

WhatsApp beta adds peripherals section for connected Apple Watches
Nvidia agrees to $20 billion Groq asset deal, its biggest ever

Nvidia agrees to $20 billion Groq asset deal, its biggest ever
Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp policy blocking rival AI chatbots

Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp policy blocking rival AI chatbots
Intel shares plunges after Nvidia halts chip production test

Intel shares plunges after Nvidia halts chip production test
Indian rocket deploys AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite

Indian rocket deploys AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite
Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight

Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight

Popular News

Royal Family address rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne

Royal Family address rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne
5 minutes ago
Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts

Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts
24 minutes ago
Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle

Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle
10 minutes ago