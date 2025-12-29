'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car  

Southern Hospitality star, Grace Lilly, has been arrested and booked after police officials found disturbing pills in her car.
On Monday, December 29, Page Six reported that the 27-year-old influencer and television star was held by the Charleston Police Department and booked at the Charleston County Jail.
Lilly is still behind bars as cops are investigating the reason for containing "happy pills" with her while travelling.
According to the police report, officers had a warrant out for Lilly’s arrest for a second-degree harassment charge.
The document also detailed that on Sunday, December 28, she was driving her Mercedes in Charleston with someone named Brandon Klavon as her passenger.
After an alleged illegal lane change, Lilly was pulled over at a Circle K gas station.
Notably, the Bravolebrity was ordered to step out of the vehicle and was handcuffed, at which point she allegedly requested that her purse come with her.
The police report said, "Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints."
As of now, Grace Lilly’s representatives have not broken their silence over her arrest.