  • By Fatima Nadeem
UK set for icy start to New Year 2026 with yellow snow alert

The weather in the next few days will mostly be cold and cloudy in the UK

New Year celebrations in the the UK will be chilly with a yellow alert for snow and icy conditions..

Temperatures are expected to hover around 6-7C and forecasters warned that conditions could worsen as 2026 begins.

As per Sky News, the weather in the next few days will mostly be cold and cloudy, with some clear periods that could cause frost and fog at night.

The southern areas will experience breezy conditions, while northern regions are likely to see severe frosts.

Northern parts of the UK are expected to experience the coldest and harshest weather starting from New Year’s Day.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said in a statement on Monday, December 29 that a high pressure system was still in place, keeping conditions "largely dry and settled" for the next few days.

"But it will change as we move towards the new year. Low pressure starts to dominate Scandinavia, and we see a colder northerly flow developing," he added.

Forecasters expect rain to change into snow from Thursday, accompanied by strong north wind that could be very powerful in some local areas.

On the other hand, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather health warning for the North East and North West of England where temperatures are expected to drop 3-5C.

