  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung announces plans to bring Google Photos to its smart TVs in 2026

Google Photos are currently only accessible on TVs by casting content from a phone or sideloading the app on Android TVs

Samsung has revealed plans to introduce Google Photos to its smart TVs in 2026.

It marks a significant update for users who want to view their personal photos and videos on an enlarged screen without depending on casting and unofficial workarounds.

Currently, Google Photos are only accessible on TVs by casting content from a phone or sideloading the app on Android TVs.

The South-Korean based tech giant’s forthcoming incorporation will bring a native Google Photos experience directly on the company's TV’s for the first time.

The initial launch will focus on Google Photos’ Memories feature that curates photos and videos into themed collections.

The Memories incorporation will be exclusive to Samsung TVs for six months. Users will be needed to sign in with their Google accounts to access their video and photo libraries.

Moreover, the company announced plans to expand the experience with AI-powered features. These include Nano Banana-centric templates, AI-based image generation and editing features, and Google Photos’ Remix feature that enables users to revolutionise existing photos into different artistic styles.

Google Photos is a home for people’s videos and photos, assisting them organise and bring their memories to life

Vice President of Google Photos and Google One stated, “Google Photos is a home for people’s photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life.”

“We’re excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs, helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways,” Shimrit Ben-Yair stated.

The move emphasises Samsung’s increasing focus on AI-driven personalisation and strengthens its collaboration with Google, while providing users a more seamless way to enjoy personal content in their living rooms. 

