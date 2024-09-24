Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes major claims

World

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Sri Lanka's new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake has made major claims after winning in presidential polls.

On Monday, the leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) pledged to change the "corrupt" political system in his country.

During Saturday's presidential vote, Anura earned more than 1.2 million votes and beat 38 rival candidates.

The IMF offered its congratulations to the new president after his swift victory.

"We look forward to working together with President Dissanayake... towards building on the hard-won gains that have helped put Sri Lanka on a path to economic recovery," a spokesman from the lender of last resort said.

The former president Ranil Wickremesinghe previously imposed steep tax hikes.

While addressing the chaos made by the former party, Anura said, "I am not a conjuror, I am not a magician, I am a common citizen," adding, “"I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don't... my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis."

A senior aide of the new president told AFP that the new party is planning “certain amendments.”

