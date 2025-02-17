Pope Francis hospital stay extends due to ‘complex’ health issues

Pope Francis is required to stay hospitalised in Rome for the fourth day as the health issues got “complex.”
According to CNN, the Vatican said on Monday, February 17, 2025, that the 88-year-old has a “polymicrobial infection” of his respiratory tract, and the tests have indicated a “complex clinical picture,” due to which his treatment in the hospital needs to be changed.
After the test results, the doctors are changing the treatment, which requires “adequate hospitalisation.”
The Vatican stated, “The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has led to a further change in therapy. All the tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalisation.”
Moreover, as per Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, Francis slept well, had breakfast, and read some newspapers.
The doctors have prescribed “complete rest” for the pope, who was engaged in intense meetings and public events before hospitalisation into a hospital in Rome last week for “diagnostic tests” related to respiratory tract infection.
For the second time in his almost 12 years of papacy, he did not lead the weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, February 16, 2025.