World

Pope Francis hospital stay extends due to ‘complex’ health issues

Pope Francis' treatment changes to combat ‘complex clinical situation’ as he stays hospitalised

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Pope Francis hospital stay extends due to ‘complex’ health issues
Pope Francis hospital stay extends due to ‘complex’ health issues

Pope Francis is required to stay hospitalised in Rome for the fourth day as the health issues got “complex.”

According to CNN, the Vatican said on Monday, February 17, 2025, that the 88-year-old has a “polymicrobial infection” of his respiratory tract, and the tests have indicated a “complex clinical picture,” due to which his treatment in the hospital needs to be changed.

After the test results, the doctors are changing the treatment, which requires “adequate hospitalisation.”

The Vatican stated, “The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has led to a further change in therapy. All the tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalisation.”

Moreover, as per Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, Francis slept well, had breakfast, and read some newspapers.

The doctors have prescribed “complete rest” for the pope, who was engaged in intense meetings and public events before hospitalisation into a hospital in Rome last week for “diagnostic tests” related to respiratory tract infection.

For the second time in his almost 12 years of papacy, he did not lead the weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis

Kate Middleton shares 'amazing' artworks by George, Charlotte, and Louis
Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony

Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit

Prince William dismisses Harry's heartfelt plea before Duke's next UK visit
Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict

Prince Andrew to celebrate ‘small’ 65th birthday amid Royal Lodge conflict
Keir Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine to guarantee security
Keir Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine to guarantee security
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un pays respect to late father on birth anniversary
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un pays respect to late father on birth anniversary
THIS country 'quietly' holds record for most pyramids in world
THIS country 'quietly' holds record for most pyramids in world
2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city
2,200-year-old fruit baskets discovered in sunken Egyptian city
Rare monkey born at UK zoo gives hope for endangered species
Rare monkey born at UK zoo gives hope for endangered species
Trump takes first Supreme Court battle over firing of whistleblower chief
Trump takes first Supreme Court battle over firing of whistleblower chief
Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US
Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US
Ashley St. Clair demands Elon Musk ‘publicly acknowledge’ fatherhood
Ashley St. Clair demands Elon Musk ‘publicly acknowledge’ fatherhood
Pope Francis issues first statement after hospitalisation in Rome
Pope Francis issues first statement after hospitalisation in Rome
France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meet in Saudi Arabia
France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meet in Saudi Arabia
New Delhi railway station stampede tragedy: Death toll rises to 18
New Delhi railway station stampede tragedy: Death toll rises to 18
Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life
Discover world's happiest country with best quality of life