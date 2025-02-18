Macron welcomes European leaders to Paris as emergency Ukraine summit begins

World

  February 18, 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed European leaders at the Elysee Palace for the emergency summit on Ukraine.

According to BBC, Macron warmly welcomed the leaders on Monday, February 17, 2025, to the meeting to discuss the Ukraine security.

Britain Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Spainish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived Paris to attend the crucial meeting ahaed of the US and Russian officials talk in Riyadh on Tuesday.

After the summit, the UK PM said that today’s meeting was a “vital first step in responding to that challenge." He also confirmed his Washington trip, saying, "We envisage a further meeting with European colleagues when I return from the US.“

Starmer emphasises, “We have to recognise the new era that we are in, not cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past. It's time for us to take responsibility for our security, for our continent,” and announced that Britain will take a "leading responsibility."

Furthermore, Macron also reportedly spoke to US President Donald Trump before the emergency summit; however, the details of the phone call are not revealed yet.

