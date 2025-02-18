World

Delta plane crash survivors shares horrific experience of hanging upside-down

Delta Airlines passenger plane flipped upside-down at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025


Delta Connection Flight 4819, carrying 80 people on board, crashed while landing at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport.

According to BBC, the Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis, Saint Paul International Airport carshed and turned upside down while landing on the Tonronto airport during stiff winds on Monday, February 17, 2025.

All of the passengers and crew members of the plane survived the crash. However, 18 people got hurt in the incident, but most of them are minor injuries.

Peter Carlson, a passenger on the plane, told CBC, “The absolute initial feeling is just needing to get out of this. What I saw was everyone on that plane suddenly became very close, in terms of how to help one another, how to console one another. That was powerful, but there was definitely: ‘What now? Who is leading? How do we find ourselves away from this?”

Another passenger, Peter Koukov, told CNN, “(We) didn't know anything was the matter,” adding that as the plane approached for landing all of a sudden “we were upside down hanging like bats” after the plane came to a standstill.

One of the passengers, while sharing his traumatic experience, said, “I didn't care how cold it was, didn't care how far I had to walk, how long I had to stand—all of us just wanted to be out of the aircraft.”

Furthermore, Canadian and US investigators will now work together to find out the causes behind the crash.

