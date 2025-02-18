Delta airlines plane flips over at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured 

The Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 that was travelling from Minneapolis to Toronto flipped upside down on snowy runaway at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
No causalities were reported, but more than dozen passengers were injured when the aircraft crashed on Monday, February 17, and overturned at the runway, as per CNN.
According to the initial statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), all passengers were evacuated from the plane following the incident.
The injured people were transported to local hospitals after the crash, with the airline cancelling all flights to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport for the rest of the day.
The Delta plane had 80 people on board including four crew members. One passenger described the experience as hanging "like bats" inside the plane.
A medical helicopter that was in the area offered to help after the crash, as the pilot noted, "We got permission from OCC (Operations Control Centre) to land north end and assist with this crash if needed."
The President and CEO of airport Deborah Flint praised the first responders for their "textbook response," which saved all lives.
Notably, the airport has also put up "emergency operation centre" consisting of personnel from fire and police department, paramedics and Delta Air Lines.