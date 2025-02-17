North Korea’s Kim Jong Un pays respect to late father on birth anniversary 

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un made rare visit to father, Kim Jong il's tomb, pledging to continue "sacred struggle" for security and prosperity.
As reported by NBC, Kim paid his respect at a family mausoleum to mark the birthday of his late father and former leader Kim Jong Il, which is observed on February 16.
The occasion is wildly celebrated as a major holiday in North Korea, being referred to as the Day of the Shining Star.
This visit marked the first time in four years that Kim went to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, which have the preserved bodies of his father and grandfather, for the anniversary.
Furthermore, the 41-year-old was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and a senior ruling Workers’ Party official, among other aides.
"He expressed his solemn will to devote himself to the sacred struggle for the eternal prosperity of the country, the security of the people and the promotion of their well-being," the official statement noted.
The Kim dynasty has ruled North Korea since its founding after World War II, in 1948, for three generations.