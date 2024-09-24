Royal

Prince Harry gets relieving ruling on ‘drug row’ over his US visa application

Prince Harry’s American visa appeal finally got an order issued by judge Carl Nichols

  • September 24, 2024
Prince Harry has finally got a judge’s say on the “drug row” over his US visa appeal.

Mirror has informed that an American magistrate named Carl Nichols has ordered that details from the Duke of Sussex’s application should remain strictly confidential.

Coming out on Monday, September 23, the ruling sighted that “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke’s immigration records.”

“Like any foreign national, the Duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status,” it added.

Noting Prince Harry’s long-running fight with tabloids over interruption into his personal life, this must be a very relieving piece of decision for him.

It was in his memoir Spare that the Duke of Sussex admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, although he didn’t continue taking them.

This made a think tank company called Heritage Foundation file a lawsuit, arguing that Prince Harry’s government records should be released if he wishes to stay in America.

US visa requests have a specific section allotted to current and past drug usage of the applicant that should be filled honestly.

The drug row made people question whether Prince Harry gave truthful answers or not, but now they won’t get to further speculate on the matter following judge Carl Nichols’ ruling.

